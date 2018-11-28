HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,720 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,239,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 89,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 887,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 406,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

