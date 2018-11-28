HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of HRT Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. $1 raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,044.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/hrt-financial-llc-takes-position-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.