Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,941,868 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 455.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Manulife Financial worth $64,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 239,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

