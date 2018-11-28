Huaneng Power International (HNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

