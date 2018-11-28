Humana (HUM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. MED increased their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a 1 year low of $241.57 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

