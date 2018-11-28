Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on December 14th

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of HII opened at $204.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.56 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

