HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.96.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

HUYA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 27,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,660. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

