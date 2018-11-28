Iamgold Corp (IAG) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,184,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,842,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $33,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Iamgold by 635.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 113,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

