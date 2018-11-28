iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) vs. Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Financial Contrast

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of -3.25, meaning that its share price is 425% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iCo Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 199.32%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A -201.81% -133.62% Proteostasis Therapeutics -1,307.84% -104.17% -72.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.34 million 33.68 -$59.43 million ($2.34) -2.09

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats iCo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study. The company is also involved in developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule that have been completed Phase I Study. It has a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the UPR pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

