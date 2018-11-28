Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,737,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,599 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The brand management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

In related news, Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of Iconix Brand Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $46,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,949 shares in the company, valued at $85,786.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,877 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 196,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,121 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 612,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 209,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

