IMMUTEP LTD/S (IMMP) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on IMMUTEP LTD/S in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

IMMUTEP LTD/S stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IMMUTEP LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

