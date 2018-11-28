IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -301.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -16.66 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 12.11

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 447 1285 1439 84 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.71%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.19, indicating that their average share price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S competitors beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

