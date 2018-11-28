Imperial Oil (IMO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

