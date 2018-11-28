Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 839,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

