Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $403,000 in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stock

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,426,000 after buying an additional 59,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,647,000 after purchasing an additional 663,791 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,147,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,705,000 after purchasing an additional 358,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

