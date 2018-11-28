Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1,140 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.