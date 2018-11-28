Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1,140 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1,140 Shares of Visa Inc (V)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/indiana-trust-investment-management-co-buys-1140-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.