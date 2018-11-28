Indiva Ltd (NDVA) Insider Olivier Robert Fran Benloulou Buys 40,000 Shares

Indiva Ltd (CVE:NDVA) insider Olivier Robert Fran Benloulou purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

Shares of CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 34.69. Indiva Ltd has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$3.00.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

