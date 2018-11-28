Indus Gas (INDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $214.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 4928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

