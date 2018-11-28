Infosys (INFY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.11

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a coverage optimism score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Infosys’ analysis:

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Infosys stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/infosys-infy-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-2-11.html.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.