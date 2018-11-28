Ingenta (ING) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.50

News headlines about Ingenta (LON:ING) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingenta earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ING stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.03 ($2.94).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

