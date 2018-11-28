Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 838,513 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.16% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $542,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

NYSE:IR opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

