Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

FFTY stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

