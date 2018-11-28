Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) CEO Buys 5,844 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,844 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $230,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 253,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,047. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 164.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

