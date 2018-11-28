Insider Buying: Augean plc (AUG) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Christopher Mills purchased 25,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

Shares of AUG stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Augean plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.35 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.88).

About Augean

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

