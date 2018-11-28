Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 700 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,879,890 shares in the company, valued at $122,869,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $65,830.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $143,440.00.

On Friday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $130,140.00.

On Monday, November 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $305,735.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,412.40.

On Monday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $45,164.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $169,416.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $187,020.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $58,340.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $57,530.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $67.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 8.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 15.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

