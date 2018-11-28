Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $386,317.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quentin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $379,151.50.

On Monday, September 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $435,315.92.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,584. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

