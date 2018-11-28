Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $81,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

On Tuesday, October 16th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20.

On Thursday, September 20th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20.

EXR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 803,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/insider-selling-extra-space-storage-inc-exr-evp-sells-880-shares-of-stock.html.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.