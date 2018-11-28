Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) CRO Sells 12,625 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CRO David Schneider sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $2,088,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, David Schneider sold 10,252 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,682,250.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.40, a PEG ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 331,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

