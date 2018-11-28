Instructure (INST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.59. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $12,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 5,104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 475,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 551,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

