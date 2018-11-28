Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Holdings Increased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 143.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IART stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

