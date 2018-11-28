International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in International Paper were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $140,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

