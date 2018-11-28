International Value Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375,055 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.6% of International Value Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $167,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 148,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 168,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/international-value-advisers-llc-raises-stake-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.