Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.92. The company had a trading volume of 280,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

