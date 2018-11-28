Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 166.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.77% of Intersect ENT worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of XENT opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.33 million, a PE ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $371,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,926 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

