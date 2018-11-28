Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,531,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,567,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Down 7.8%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/intrexon-xon-stock-price-down-7-8.html.

Intrexon Company Profile (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.