Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Position Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 58,970 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 1,026,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

