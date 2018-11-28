INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD (DBS) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD (NYSEARCA:DBS) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 20.21% of INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

DBS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

About INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

