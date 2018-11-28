Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,200,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,854% from the previous session’s volume of 24,239 shares.The stock last traded at $26.48 and had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

