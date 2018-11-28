Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Invests $3.97 Million in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

DFS opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,337,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

