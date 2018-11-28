Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Purchases 48,580 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 4.3% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $651,425,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $210,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after buying an additional 3,561,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,533,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,151,000 after buying an additional 2,556,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/investec-asset-management-pty-ltd-purchases-48580-shares-of-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.