Investors Buy Dominion Energy (D) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $65.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.96 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Dominion Energy had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded down ($0.79) for the day and closed at $73.32

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 435,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 53,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/investors-buy-dominion-energy-d-on-weakness.html.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.