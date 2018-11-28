Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,030,000 after buying an additional 440,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE:ANDX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

