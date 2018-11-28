Investors Buy iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $190.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $101.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.88 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $83.06

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,084,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,426,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,187,000 after purchasing an additional 323,971 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,306,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,780,000 after purchasing an additional 95,026 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,139,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,957,000 after purchasing an additional 641,394 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

