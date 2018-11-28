Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 207 call options.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,581.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,840,000 after acquiring an additional 846,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,814,000 after acquiring an additional 448,361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,384,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,929,000 after acquiring an additional 288,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $16.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

