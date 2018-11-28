Investors Buy Large Volume of Two Harbors Investment Call Options (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,316% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 12.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $50,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

