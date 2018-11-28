Investors Buy Lear (LEA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $95.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.52 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Lear had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Lear traded down ($4.23) for the day and closed at $135.31

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

