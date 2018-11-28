Investors Buy Nabors Industries (NBR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $28.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.07 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Nabors Industries had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Nabors Industries traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $3.54

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $779.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,933.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Yearwood acquired 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 279,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 59,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

