Investors Purchase Large Volume of Insmed Put Options (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 506% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Insmed has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis purchased 15,700 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,827.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steinar J. Engelsen purchased 16,085 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $253,982.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $871,726. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Insmed Put Options (INSM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-insmed-put-options-insm.html.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.