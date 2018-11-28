Investors Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Traders sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $236.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $333.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.84 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of America had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.69 for the day and closed at $28.43

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 74.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 256.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,655 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

