Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $139.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $221.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.11 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $1.85 for the day and closed at $143.22Specifically, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $4,408,139.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

The company has a market cap of $381.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

